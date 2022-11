On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil initiatives and projects worth thousands of crores of rupees in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The opening of the ₹26,000 crore expansion and modernization of HPCL's petroleum refinery, the first phase of the new, environmentally friendly campus of the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam, and a cruise terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh are among the projects to be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also address a public meeting.

Later, the Prime Minister would inaugurate and lay the cornerstone for numerous development projects in the state of Telangana, next door, and dedicate a fertilizer plant there to the nation.

The RFCL fertiliser plant in Ramagundam, Peddapalli district, which was revived at a cost of ₹6,338 crore, would be officially opened by PM Modi. Commercial production in the plant began last year.

The PM will also inaugurate a 54.1 km railway line between Bhadrachalam Road and Sattupalli, which cost ₹990 crore to build.

He will formally launch a number of road projects with an estimated budget of ₹2,268 crore. At a public gathering in Telangana, which is going to the polls, Modi will speak.

Recently, the Prime Minister had unveiled a series of projects in Bengalaru.

(With inputs from PTI)