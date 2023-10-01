Hello User
PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over 26,000 crore in Rajasthan and MP ahead of polls

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over 26,000 crore in Rajasthan and MP ahead of polls

Staff Writer

  • These include the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline in Rajasthan and a four-lane road on the Darah-Jhalawar-Tender section of NH-12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth around 7,000 crore in Rajasthan and 19,260 crore in Madhya Pradesh on 2 October, ahead of elections in both states later this year.

These include the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline in Rajasthan, which costs 4,500 crore, and a four-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Tender section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than 1,480 crore, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Modi will also inaugurate the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about 11,895 crore, and lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over 1,880 crore.

"Ensuring that everyone has a house of one's own has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister. In line with this vision, Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY - Gramin will be initiated by the prime minister (in Gwalior). He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY - Urban at a cost of around 140 crore," the statement read.

"(The) prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over 1530 crores in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages of the region," the statement added.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. These will be developed at a cost of over 150 crore.

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 04:30 PM IST
