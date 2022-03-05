PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro on March 6. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro on March 6. "The project will provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. PM Modi will inaugurate the 12 km stretch of a total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. He will also inaugurate and inspect the exhibition at Garware Metro Station, and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station, PMO release informed.

"The Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1850 kg gun metal and is about 9.5 feet tall. Prime Minister will inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 AM. This project is an endeavour to provide world class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune," PMO release said.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on December 2016, but the inauguration was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than ₹11,400 crore. He will also inaugurate and inspect Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station," PMO informed.

Additionally, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in 9 Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than ₹1080 crores. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc., PMO said.

