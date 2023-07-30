PM to flag off metro trains, inaugurate several projects in Pune

The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on 1 August to flag off metro trains, inaugurating services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I.
These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.
The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.
The unique feature is that the Civil Court metro station is one of the deepest metro stations in the country, having the deepest point at 33.1 m. The station roof is made in such a manner that direct sunlight falls on the platform.
“The inauguration is an important step towards realizing the vision of the Prime Minister to provide the citizens with modern and environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems across the country," said Prime Minister’s office in an official statement.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) which has been developed at a cost of about ₹300 crores. It will use up about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to produce electricity.
PM will also handover more than 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC. He will also handover more than 2,650 PMAY houses constructed by Pune Municipal Corporation.
Further, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of around 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by PCMC, and of over 6,400 houses constructed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.