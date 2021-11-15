PM to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway tomorrow, witness airshow by IAF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on November 16, 2021, to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district at around 1:30 PM.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also attend an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

The Purvanchal Expressway measures 341 kms in length. It starts from Chaudsarai village in Lucknow district, located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731), and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway 31, 18 km east of UP-Bihar border.

The expressway is 6 lanes wide, with provisions for expansion to 8 lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, said Prime Minister's Office in a statment.

