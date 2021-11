The expressway is 6 lanes wide, with provisions for expansion to 8 lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, said Prime Minister's Office in a statment.