PM Modi to inaugurate Rameswaram-Tambaram train service via New Pamban Bridge on Ram Navami; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on April 6, coinciding with Ram Navami, to inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge, and flag off the Rameswaram-Tambaram train service, the government announced in an official release on Friday.

According to the PIB release, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge around noon on Sunday. The New Pamdan Bridge is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge.

PM Modi will also flag off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the bridge.

The New Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which served for over a century before being closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a post on X in November 2024, described it as "a new era of connectivity."

"Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity!" he said.

The bridge spans over 2.5 km and has been constructed at a cost of ₹535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

"It's designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic. The New Pamban Bridge is not just functional - it's a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering," Ashiwini Vaishnaw posted on X.

About New Pamban Bridge The new Pamban Bridge carries deep cultural significance as per Ramayana, as the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram.

Built at a cost of over ₹550 crore, the new Pamban bridge is 2.08 km in length and features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises to a height of 17 metres. It ensures seamless train operations while facilitating the smooth movement of ships.

The bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints, which increases durability and reduces maintenance needs.

The bridge is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands and has a special polysiloxane coating, which protects it from corrosion and ensures longevity in the harsh marine environment.

PM to pray at Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram Following the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge, PM Modi will pray at Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameswaram on the occasion of Ram Navami.

PM to lay foundation stone for projects PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over ₹8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu on April 6.