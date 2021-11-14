The "most modern" Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, which got renamed after the Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 15. Touted to be the first of its kind in the country, the world-class model railway station has all the facilities that are available in international airports. PM will be inaugurating the renamed railway station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for a tribal convention to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

According to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rani Kamapati was the last Hindu queen of Bhopal. Her kingdom was usurped by Afghan commander Dost Mohammed by deceit under a conspiracy. When she saw that victory was not possible, she committed 'Jal Jauhar' (a practice of committing suicide) to save her respect. He said Rani Kamlapati's son Naval Shah had been killed at Lalghati, a part of Bhopal.

Rani Kamlapati railway station is located in Bhopal city and part of the West Central Railway. It is said that Rani Kamlapati was the widow of the Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, the chief of Ginnorgarh. The Kamlapati Palace overlooking the Upper and Lower lakes in Bhopal is named after the Gond queen.

About Rani Kamlapati railway station:

The station has been revamped at a cost of around ₹450 crore. It is on the same lines as Germany's Heidelberg railway station. The station will boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, VIP lounge. Escalators and lifts have also been installed at the station to reach the platform. Around 160 CCTvs have been installed at the station to keep 24x7 surveillance. The station will have a display board of different languages on the information of trains. The station will also have a space for a tourist lounge and a large LED screen will be put up to provide information about the tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh.

