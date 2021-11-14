PM Modi to inaugurate Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal tomorrow

The station has been revamped at a cost of around ₹450 crore. It is on the same lines as Germany's Heidelberg railway station. The station will boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, VIP lounge. Escalators and lifts have also been installed at the station to reach the platform. Around 160 CCTvs have been installed at the station to keep 24x7 surveillance. The station will have a display board of different languages on the information of trains. The station will also have a space for a tourist lounge and a large LED screen will be put up to provide information about the tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh.