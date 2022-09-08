PM Modi to inaugurate revamped Central Vista today at 7 pm

Centre announced to rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath & Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path'. Apart from this, PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion. These steps are in line with Prime Minister’s second ‘Panch Pran’ for New India in Amrit Kaal: ‘remove any trace of colonial mindset’.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate New Delhi's historic Rajpath & Central Vista lawns which was renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’ today at 7 pm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate New Delhi's historic Rajpath & Central Vista lawns which was renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’ today at 7 pm.
Apart from this, PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion. These steps are in line with Prime Minister’s second ‘Panch Pran’ for New India in Amrit Kaal: ‘remove any trace of colonial mindset’.
Apart from this, PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion. These steps are in line with Prime Minister’s second ‘Panch Pran’ for New India in Amrit Kaal: ‘remove any trace of colonial mindset’.
A signboard has been also placed at the Man Singh Road, showing the way to 'Kartavya Path'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A signboard has been also placed at the Man Singh Road, showing the way to 'Kartavya Path'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.
Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.
"Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," it said.
"Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," it said.
All you need to know about Kartavya Path:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All you need to know about Kartavya Path:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 5 September, Centre announced to rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath & Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path'.
Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.
Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.
Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.
It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.
Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches.
Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches.
As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath. A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath. A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
Meanwhile, the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister, is being installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him.
Meanwhile, the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister, is being installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him.
The statue, made of granite, is a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji to our freedom struggle, and would be a symbol of the country’s indebtedness to him. Crafted by Shri Arun Yogiraj, who was the main sculptor, the 28 feet tall statue has been carved from a monolithic granite stone and weighs 65 MT.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The statue, made of granite, is a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji to our freedom struggle, and would be a symbol of the country’s indebtedness to him. Crafted by Shri Arun Yogiraj, who was the main sculptor, the 28 feet tall statue has been carved from a monolithic granite stone and weighs 65 MT.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Traffic advisory for commuters:
Traffic advisory for commuters:
Delhi Traffic police has issued an advisory for the convenience of public. A large number of VVIPs and other invitees are expected to attend the function scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to direct ministries and departments of the Government of India to provide Work From Home to non-essential employees. The police also requested DoPT to encourage the use of public transport for government employees and closure of offices after lunch on Thursday.
Delhi Traffic police has issued an advisory for the convenience of public. A large number of VVIPs and other invitees are expected to attend the function scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to direct ministries and departments of the Government of India to provide Work From Home to non-essential employees. The police also requested DoPT to encourage the use of public transport for government employees and closure of offices after lunch on Thursday.
Here are the route diversion for public:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here are the route diversion for public:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
General traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as -- Tilak Marg (From C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to RoundAbout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) from 6 pm to 9 pm.
General traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as -- Tilak Marg (From C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to RoundAbout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.
Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.
Similarly, roundabout Windsor Place, roundabout Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, roundabout MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, roundabout Mandi House and Sikandra Road as these points and junctions are expected to witness a heavy volume of traffic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Similarly, roundabout Windsor Place, roundabout Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, roundabout MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, roundabout Mandi House and Sikandra Road as these points and junctions are expected to witness a heavy volume of traffic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The advisory stated keeping in view the large number of expected pedestrians who will be visiting Central Vista post-inauguration, diversion for buses will start at Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.
The advisory stated keeping in view the large number of expected pedestrians who will be visiting Central Vista post-inauguration, diversion for buses will start at Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.
Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan.
Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan.
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
DTC has also been requested to organise a 'Park & Ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-Hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium.
DTC has also been requested to organise a 'Park & Ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-Hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium.
After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9.
After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9.