PM Modi to inaugurate revamped Central Vista today at 7 pm

Delhi Traffic police has issued an advisory for the convenience of public. A large number of VVIPs and other invitees are expected to attend the function scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to direct ministries and departments of the Government of India to provide Work From Home to non-essential employees. The police also requested DoPT to encourage the use of public transport for government employees and closure of offices after lunch on Thursday.