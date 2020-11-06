"The ferry service, while making three round trips/day on the Hazira-Ghogha route, would annually transport about 5 lakh passengers, 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks. It will reduce the fatigue of the truck drivers and enhance their incomes by giving them more opportunities to do extra trips. It will also lead to a reduction in CO2 emission by approximately 24 MT per day and net saving of approximately 8653 MT per annum," the release said.