Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project at Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, on 11 December, ending a four-decade wait for the completion of the crucial irrigation project.

The project was conceived way back in 1978 but was delayed due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring.

In 2016, the project was brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.

Innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions.

The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than ₹9800 crore, out of which more than ₹4600 crore was provisioned in the last four years. The project also involves interlinking of five rivers - Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

The project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh --Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.