PM Modi to visit UP's Balrampur on 11 Dec, inaugurate Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana connecting 9 districts
Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on Thursday, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balarampur on 11 December and inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's biggest Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana.

The Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana is a project that connects nine districts from Bahraich to Gorakhpur costing 9 thousand 802 crores.

“It took 40 years to complete 52% of work on this plan whereas we did the remaining 48% work in just 4 years," Yogi Adityanath said.

 

