PM Modi to inaugurate science conclave in Ahmedabad on 10 September

The conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms to build a robust science, technology & innovation ecosystem across the country
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the two-day Science Conclave of the Science and Technology Ministers in Ahmedabad on 10 September, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
“Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion... the first of its kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology & innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country," the PMO said.
The conclave at Science City, Ahmedabad, will be attended by ministers and secretaries from all states and Union Territories (UTs), industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.
It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers’ income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country’s future economy.
