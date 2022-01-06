NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday, via videoconferencing.

CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was a necessity. The second campus of CNCI will be a part of the expansion and has been built in line with the Prime Minister's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country.

The facility costs over ₹530 crore, out of which around ₹400 crore have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government.

The campus has 460 beds, and is a comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country.

