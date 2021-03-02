OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of Maritime India Summit today

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:13 AM IST Staff Writer

The Summit will help in furthering growth of India's maritime economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second edition of Maritime India Summit (MIS) on Tuesday.

"At 11 AM, 2nd March, the Maritime India Summit would be inaugurated. This Summit brings together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India's maritime economy," the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday.

The Summit will help in furthering growth of India's maritime economy. Several countries are participating in the event including the CEOs and Ambassadors of several countries to boost investment in the Maritime sector in India. Over one lakh participants from 50 countries have registered online for MIS summit 2021 which is scheduled from March 2 to March 4.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing.

The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's Maritime sector for next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector.

Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.

