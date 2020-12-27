PM Modi to inaugurate section of Dedicated Freight Corridor on Tuesday

"Decongestion of existing Kanpur-Delhi mainline, presently, the Kanpur (Bhaupur) Khurja section is among the most congested sections of Indian Railways and line capacity utilisation is more than 150 percent. With the release of freight trains to DFC route, Indian Railways section will be able to run faster and punctual trains and will get time to do routine maintenance which was earlier a daunting challenge," the ministry said, adding that average speed of goods train will increase up to 60-70 kmph from 25-30 kmph now.