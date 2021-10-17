Siddharthnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new state, autonomous medical colleges across the state from the Siddharthnagar district on October 25.

Adityanath said this while addressing the media after inspecting the venue of the newly created Madhav Prasad Tripathi State Autonomous Medical College and meeting with the officials.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new medical hospitals from the 'Land of Buddha' (Siddharthnagar). He will inaugurate the Madhav Prasad Tripathi State Autonomous Medical College. He will also virtually inaugurate medical colleges in Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh districts from here," informed the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference.

The Chief Minister said that this new medical college of Siddharthnagar has been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Adityanath stated that the new medical colleges will be named after some great personalities of the country. Besides the medical college in Siddharthpur named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, Medical College of Deoria will be named after saint Maharishi Devraha Baba, the Medical College of Ghazipur after sage Maharishi Vishwamitra, Medical College of Mirzapur after the goddess Vindhyavasini, Medical College of Pratapgarh after Dr Sonelal Patel and finally the Medical College of Etah will be named after the freedom fighter Avantibai Lodhi.

