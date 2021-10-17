PM Modi to inaugurate seven new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Details here

Adityanath stated that the new medical colleges will be named after some great personalities of the country. Besides the medical college in Siddharthpur named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, Medical College of Deoria will be named after saint Maharishi Devraha Baba, the Medical College of Ghazipur after sage Maharishi Vishwamitra, Medical College of Mirzapur after the goddess Vindhyavasini, Medical College of Pratapgarh after Dr Sonelal Patel and finally the Medical College of Etah will be named after the freedom fighter Avantibai Lodhi.