The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of two railway projects in Shivamogga -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of ₹990 crore, will provide enhanced connectivity between Malnad region and Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. The coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than ₹100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

