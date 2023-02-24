Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on February 27. This airport is touted to be a milestone and a dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Committee Member BS Yediyurappa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted that the Shivamogga airport will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism.

He responded to a tweet thread by MP from Shivamogga, BY Raghavendra. “The dream of an airport at Shivamogga is coming true," said Raghavendra.

“The Shivamogga Airport will establish itself as not merely an airport, but as the gateway of Malnad region's journey to transformation," he said.

MP B Y Raghavendra said that the Shivamogga Airport will cater to the demand of not just the people of Shivamogga but also the entire Central Karnataka and will create employment opportunities. He added that industries especially IT, tourism, dairy will be benefitted from this.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on 27 February, tweeted Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai. CM Bommai said it will minimize the congestion at the existing neighboring airports and boost growth and development.

Shivamoggga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said that the Director General of Civil Aviation had granted a licence to operate flights at the airport, reported The Hindu.

“The trial run of flights has begun. This will go on for a couple of days. The flight carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at 11.15 a.m. on February 27," he said.

“The first trial flight lands at Shivamogga. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport on Feb 27 by landing on this newly constructed Airport. Come, let us all be a part of this historic moment," he had tweeted earlier.

The airport is situated on 662.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

The greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in Shivamogga district has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.