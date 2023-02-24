PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on Feb 27, says will boost commerce
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on 27 February, tweeted Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai. PM Modi said that the Shivamogga airport will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on February 27. This airport is touted to be a milestone and a dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Committee Member BS Yediyurappa.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×