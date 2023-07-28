comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi to inaugurate Siksha Samagam marking 3 years of NEP on 29 July
Back

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, which is coinciding with the thies anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, on Saturday at the India Trade Promotion Organization, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

During the programme, the prime minister will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme.

“These schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," the PMO said.

PM Modi will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages, it added.

NEP 2020 was launched with a view to groom India’s youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal. It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future, while keeping them grounded in basic human values.

During the three years of its implementation the policy has brought radical transformation in the realms of school, higher and skill education.

The two-day programme, being held during 29-30 July, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policy makers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will include sixteen sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes including access to quality education and governance, equitable and inclusive education, issues of socio-economically disadvantaged group, national institute ranking framework, Indian knowledge system, internationalisation of education, among others.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 07:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout