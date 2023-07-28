New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, which is coinciding with the thies anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, on Saturday at the India Trade Promotion Organization, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

During the programme, the prime minister will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme.

“These schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," the PMO said.

PM Modi will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages, it added.

NEP 2020 was launched with a view to groom India’s youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal. It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future, while keeping them grounded in basic human values.

During the three years of its implementation the policy has brought radical transformation in the realms of school, higher and skill education.

The two-day programme, being held during 29-30 July, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policy makers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will include sixteen sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes including access to quality education and governance, equitable and inclusive education, issues of socio-economically disadvantaged group, national institute ranking framework, Indian knowledge system, internationalisation of education, among others.