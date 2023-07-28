PM Modi to inaugurate Siksha Samagam marking 3 years of NEP on 29 July1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:28 PM IST
PM Modi will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages during the event
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, which is coinciding with the thies anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, on Saturday at the India Trade Promotion Organization, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×