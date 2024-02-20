Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi to inaugurate six AIIMS hospitals in next six days, AIIMS Vijaypur in Jammu to be launched today. Details here

PM Modi to inaugurate six AIIMS hospitals in next six days, AIIMS Vijaypur in Jammu to be launched today. Details here

Livemint

  • PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating AIIMS Vijaypur in Jammu on Tuesday (20 February). In 2019, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu.

AIIMS Delhi was established by Rajkumari Amrit Kaur on 2 June 1956

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six new AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) hospitals in the next six days.

The six AIIMS hospitals that will be inaugurated in the upcoming days are--AIIMS Vijaypur, AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Rae Bareli, and AIIMS Kalyani, respectively.

PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating AIIMS Vijaypur in Jammu on Tuesday (20 February). In 2019, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu.

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Feb 20, to initiate 'Viksit Bharat' plans

Established at a cost of over 1660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, a Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, a night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex, etc. The state-of-the-art hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns and Plastic Surgery. The Institute will have an Intensive Care Unit, Emergency and Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc. The Hospital will also leverage Digital Health Infrastructure to reach out to far-flung areas of the region.

Besides, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for many new medical colleges and various advanced health facilities including Critical Care Blocks and Integrated Public Health Labs under PM-ABHIM.

Foundation stone for AIIMS Rewari laid

Under the goal of 'Ayushman Bharat, Viksit Bharat', PM Modi will dedicate five new AIIMS hospitals from Rajkot in Gujarat on 25 February. The cost of these health projects is 11,391.79 Crore.

Last week, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the AIIMS Rewari in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Modi government allocated 90,171 crore in FY24-25 for public healthcare in the Interim Budget held on 1 February. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced plans to set up more medical colleges and improve healthcare in the country. Additionally, the government also promised more medical colleges to address the growing demand for specialised healthcare. Modi government has set up 15 new AIIMS to date.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.