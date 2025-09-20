PM Modi to inaugurate state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on September 20 — Here's a glimpse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock on Saturday, September 20.

He will lay the foundation stone for a new container terminal and related facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, a new container berth and cargo handling facilities at Paradip Port, and the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal.

PM Modi will also visit Gujarat on Saturday to attend the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event. There, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore in Bhavnagar and address the gathering, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Here's a glimpse of the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal —

State-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

State-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

State-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

He is expected to conduct an aerial survey of Dholera, chair a review meeting, and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal by afternoon. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects related to the maritime sector worth over ₹7,870 crore, which is expected to give a major boost to the maritime sector.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation for fire-fighting facilities and modern road links at Kamarajar Port in Ennore and coastal protection measures, including seawalls and revetments, at Chennai Port. Foundation stones will also be laid for a seawall construction at Car Nicobar Island, a multipurpose cargo berth and green biomethanol plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla, and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

Also Read | Trump hails PM Modi, reaffirms India ties amid trade talks

In a move towards holistic and sustainable development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple central and state government projects worth over ₹26,354 crore, serving various sectors in Gujarat.

He will inaugurate the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at the Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, the PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.

Furthermore, the PM will conduct an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisioned as a greenfield industrial city focused on sustainable industrialisation, smart infrastructure, and attracting global investment.

He is scheduled to assess the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) at Lothal, which is being developed at a cost of around ₹4,500 crore.