Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Hyderabad, on Saturday 5 February, 2022 to kickstart the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of ICRISAT and inaugurate the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorating the 11th century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

The Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday to review the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

"Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a co-ordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Muchintal and ICRISAT on February 5 at BRKR Bhavan today," a state government release said.

The release further mentioned that the police department to make adequate security arrangements, besides traffic arrangements and bandobust as per Blue Book at the venues.

The Statue of Sri Ramanujacharya is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

During the programme, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased. Prime Minister will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility.

These facilities have been developed to be dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

PM Modi will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia & sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids and also helps smallholder farmers in the drylands fight climate change.

