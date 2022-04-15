Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate KK Patel Super Specialty hospital at Bhuj, Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing.

The 200-bed hospital has been built by Shree Leva Patel Samaj. According to the Prime Minister's statement, it is the first charitable super-specialty hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister's office said.

The hospital will provide services like interventional cardiology (cathlab), cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nephrology, urology, nuclear medicine, neurosurgery, joint replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology.

Further, the PMO said that the hospital makes medical super specialty services easily accessible for the people of the region, at an affordable price.