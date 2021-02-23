OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 08:09 AM IST Staff Writer

The super specialty hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Tuesday

The event will take place at 12:30 pm today via video conferencing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Travellers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus arrive at a bus station in Bengaluru,

Another Covid-19 cluster emerges in Bengaluru, 10 people test positive

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST
A worker fuels a vehicle

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi hiked again. Check revised rates here

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)

Bengal Cabinet allows cold storages to buy 10 lakh MT of potato

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
BMC officials collect a fine from a commuter for not wearing a face mask at CSMT in Mumbai.

Mumbai: BMC collects 28 lakh from people for not wearing face masks

2 min read . 07:26 AM IST

According to an official press release, the Prime Minister will also address the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion.

The super specialty hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.

"The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare," read an official statement.

The hospital will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, the development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery.

The MBBS programme in the institute is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout