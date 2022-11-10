Terminal in a Garden of KIA

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the much awaited ‘Garden Termina’ at Bengaluru Airport on Friday. Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International airport, popularly known as the garden terminal, is built for ₹5000 crore. With this, the airport's passenger capacity will double to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore. In addition to increasing the passenger capacity, the terminal is given a green look to pay tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru.