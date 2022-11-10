Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much awaited second terminal at Bengaluru Airport during his two-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday and Saturday. He will also launch several development projects in the state
Prime Minister will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on Friday. During, his visit, he will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport and several other development projects.
On the first day of the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin by paying floral tribute at Vidhana Soudha. He will inaugurate a range of development projects and services in the state.
On 12 November, Prime Minister will inaugurate several projects worth ₹10,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh. Later in the day, Prime Minister will visit the RFCL plant and launch multiple projects in Ramagundam, Telangana. Prime Minister will also attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.
Terminal in a Garden of KIA
Prime Minister will also inaugurate the much awaited ‘Garden Termina’ at Bengaluru Airport on Friday. Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International airport, popularly known as the garden terminal, is built for ₹5000 crore. With this, the airport's passenger capacity will double to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore. In addition to increasing the passenger capacity, the terminal is given a green look to pay tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru.
In terms of sustainability, the airport has already achieved a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus.It has also received a pre certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. Based on the theme, Naurasa, the artwork of the second terminal are a reflection of rich heritage and culture of Karnataka.
Before inaugurating the world-class second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.
The second terminal is not the only highlight of the Bengaluru International Airport as Prime Minister will unveil 108 metre long bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.
The statue will mark tribute to the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's fifth Vande Bharat Express on Chennai-Mysuru route during his visit in Bengaluru. It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech & Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.
Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express
Along with Vande Bharat, PM will launch the the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. This will be first such train by the government to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. Along with special arrangements for travelling, the pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.
Projects worth ₹10,500 crores to be launched in Andhra Pradesh
On November 12, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. He is set to inaugurate several projects worth ₹10,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh.
During his visit to Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 10,500 crores.
Greenfield Raipur-Vishakapatnam Economic Corridor
To increase the connectivity in the state, Andhra Pradesh section of six lane Greenfield Raipur-Vishakapatnam Economic Corridor will also be inaugurated by the PM on the day. The section will be built at a cost of more than ₹3750 crore.
It will provide faster connectivity between Industrial Nodes Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai - Kolkata National Highway.
The corridor will provide connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Another road project connecting Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction will be inaugurated in Vishakapatnam. A section of NH-326A from Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam worth ₹200 crore will be built to boost the Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor.
ONGC's Deep water block project in Andhra Pradesh
After roads and national highways, a U- field Onshore Deep water block project of ONGC in Andhra Pradesh will also be developed at a cost of more than Rs. 2900 crore.
It is the deepest gas discovery of the project with gas production potential of about 3 million metric standard cubic metres per day.
Foundation of GAIL's Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project will also be laid by PM Modi during his visit. The 745 km long pipeline will supply natural gas to the City Gas Distribution Network in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Redevelopment of Vishakapatnam Railway Station
PM Modi's visit will also initiate the redevelopment of Vishakapatnam Railway station. The ₹450 crore worth of redevelopment of the station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of modernization and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. The project is built at a cost of ₹150 crore.
The development of the project will provide safe landing and berthing along with other modern facilities.
Projects worth Rs.9500 crore to be inaugurated in Telangana
In Telangana, Prime Minister will lay foundation of projects worth ₹9500 crore. A fertiliser plant at Ramagundam will be inaugurated, which will supply 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea in the market of the state as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.
Apart from the mega fertiliser plant, PM Modi will inaugurate the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line, which has been built at a cost of around Rs. 1000 crore. In addition to the rail line, PM will also green flag the construction of several other road projects worth ₹2200 crores, including Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C.
