Bengaluru: The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bangaluru is huge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport on 11 November.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport on 11 November.
The T2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. It is built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore.
The T2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. It is built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bangaluru is huge.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bangaluru is huge.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Detailing the uniqueness of the terminal, an official said a garden that has been created will have the saplings of the days of Ramayana and Mahabharatha, it has features for the reuse of water and low consumption of power.
Detailing the uniqueness of the terminal, an official said a garden that has been created will have the saplings of the days of Ramayana and Mahabharatha, it has features for the reuse of water and low consumption of power.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Besides, prime minister Modi will also unveil 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda - the founder of Bengaluru city in Devanahali, Bengaluru.
Besides, prime minister Modi will also unveil 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda - the founder of Bengaluru city in Devanahali, Bengaluru.
Kempegowda is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. He built the city of Bengaluru and thus the statue has been named the Statue of Prosperity.
According to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the statue would be an inspiration for the development of the State.
According to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the statue would be an inspiration for the development of the State.
"This statue has been built to strive for the continuous development of the state. The signs of good days for Karnataka are seen in this statue. It would give the confidence of building 'Nava Bharath ' (New Bharat) through 'Navakarnataka' (New Karnataka)," Bommai said. "The future will be dull if we forget the history and it is our duty to show respect to the kings who built this state. Buddha, Basavanna, and Mahaveera were basically administrators but they reformed for the welfare of people through spirituality. But Kempegowda stayed amidst the people and built the lives of people," he said.
"This statue has been built to strive for the continuous development of the state. The signs of good days for Karnataka are seen in this statue. It would give the confidence of building 'Nava Bharath ' (New Bharat) through 'Navakarnataka' (New Karnataka)," Bommai said. "The future will be dull if we forget the history and it is our duty to show respect to the kings who built this state. Buddha, Basavanna, and Mahaveera were basically administrators but they reformed for the welfare of people through spirituality. But Kempegowda stayed amidst the people and built the lives of people," he said.
The Chief Minister said with a view to making the life and achievements of Kempegowda the source of inspiration for the people, the sacred mud from all over the State is being brought to mix in the statue. "The idea behind this is to ensure that his inspiration is found in very minute particles. While America's Statue of Liberty symbolises liberty, the Statue of Unity (in Gujarat) marks unity, the statue of prosperity (here) is the mark of prosperity," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Chief Minister said with a view to making the life and achievements of Kempegowda the source of inspiration for the people, the sacred mud from all over the State is being brought to mix in the statue. "The idea behind this is to ensure that his inspiration is found in very minute particles. While America's Statue of Liberty symbolises liberty, the Statue of Unity (in Gujarat) marks unity, the statue of prosperity (here) is the mark of prosperity," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PM Modi will also launch Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru) train from SBC railway station. The high-speed special train was a long pending demand of the people of Karnataka state. It will be South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express train.
PM Modi will also launch Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru) train from SBC railway station. The high-speed special train was a long pending demand of the people of Karnataka state. It will be South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express train.
PM Modi will also address a public rally being organized during the course of his visit on 11 November.
PM Modi will also address a public rally being organized during the course of his visit on 11 November.