PM Modi to inaugurate third Vande Bharat train. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new and upgraded version of the indigenously-built high-speed Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai on Friday. This will be the third of its kind
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly upgraded Vande Bharat Express, a fast train that runs between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central. This will be the third of its kind.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly upgraded Vande Bharat Express, a fast train that runs between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central. This will be the third of its kind.
The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on 19 February, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.
The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on 19 February, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.
The Vande Bharat Express is one of the success stories of the government's significant efforts to strengthen the "Make in India" campaign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Vande Bharat Express is one of the success stories of the government's significant efforts to strengthen the "Make in India" campaign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai is in conformity with PM's address from the Red fort. Prime Minister Modi had announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every part of the nation during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in his address to the nation on 15 August, 2021.
The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai is in conformity with PM's address from the Red fort. Prime Minister Modi had announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every part of the nation during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in his address to the nation on 15 August, 2021.
Why is Vande Bharat Express 2.0 special?
The USPs of this train are its speed, service, and safety. The driving force behind the system integration of these rails in just 18 months has been the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), a Railways Production unit in Chennai.
Why is Vande Bharat Express 2.0 special?
The USPs of this train are its speed, service, and safety. The driving force behind the system integration of these rails in just 18 months has been the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), a Railways Production unit in Chennai.
Speed of Vande Bharat 2.0
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speed of Vande Bharat 2.0
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Vande Bharat Express has similar travel classes to the Shatabdi Train and can travel at a top speed of 160 kmph, but it offers passengers a superior travelling experience. In terms of convenience and speed, this train represents Indian Railways' next significant advancement.
The Vande Bharat Express has similar travel classes to the Shatabdi Train and can travel at a top speed of 160 kmph, but it offers passengers a superior travelling experience. In terms of convenience and speed, this train represents Indian Railways' next significant advancement.
It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25% to 45%.
For instance, the trip between New Delhi and Varanasi takes only 8 hours on schedule, which is 40–50% quicker than the fastest train currently running between these two cities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For instance, the trip between New Delhi and Varanasi takes only 8 hours on schedule, which is 40–50% quicker than the fastest train currently running between these two cities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Services in Vande Bharat 2.0
Services in Vande Bharat 2.0
Each coach has an automatic door, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, an onboard hotspot for Wi-Fi, and extremely comfortable seating. Additionally, the executive class has swivelling chairs.
Each coach has an automatic door, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, an onboard hotspot for Wi-Fi, and extremely comfortable seating. Additionally, the executive class has swivelling chairs.
All bathrooms have bio-vacuum toilets. There are two types of lighting: diffused for overall illumination and individual for each seat.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
All bathrooms have bio-vacuum toilets. There are two types of lighting: diffused for overall illumination and individual for each seat.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
All classes will now have access to the side recliner seat feature that is currently only available to Executive Class passengers. 180-degree rotating seats are an added bonus in the Executive Coaches. Additionally, the train will have touch-free bio vacuum restrooms.
All classes will now have access to the side recliner seat feature that is currently only available to Executive Class passengers. 180-degree rotating seats are an added bonus in the Executive Coaches. Additionally, the train will have touch-free bio vacuum restrooms.
Every coach has a pantry where hot food and hot and cold drinks can be served. For increased passenger comfort, the insulation is designed to keep heat and noise at very low levels.
Every coach has a pantry where hot food and hot and cold drinks can be served. For increased passenger comfort, the insulation is designed to keep heat and noise at very low levels.
Each Vande Bharat Express has a total seating capacity of 1,128 passengers
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Each Vande Bharat Express has a total seating capacity of 1,128 passengers
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Safety in Vande Bharat 2.0
Safety in Vande Bharat 2.0
For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). The addition of four emergency windows to each coach enhance the safety for passengers by offering more rescue passages.
For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). The addition of four emergency windows to each coach enhance the safety for passengers by offering more rescue passages.
Instead of just two, there are now four platform side cameras, including a rearview camera outside the coach. For improved train control, the new coaches have Level-II safety integration certification.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Instead of just two, there are now four platform side cameras, including a rearview camera outside the coach. For improved train control, the new coaches have Level-II safety integration certification.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In addition to having better fire safety features, the Vande Bharat 2.0 has aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems in all of its electrical restrooms and cubicles.
In addition to having better fire safety features, the Vande Bharat 2.0 has aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems in all of its electrical restrooms and cubicles.
A superior floodproofing for under-slung electrical equipment are being installed to withstand floods up to 650 mm in height compared to 400 mm earlier.
A superior floodproofing for under-slung electrical equipment are being installed to withstand floods up to 650 mm in height compared to 400 mm earlier.
In the event of an electrical failure, the train will also have four emergency lights in each coach.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the event of an electrical failure, the train will also have four emergency lights in each coach.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Routes of operation
The nation's first semi-high speed train is currently running on two routes New Delhi- Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra and New Delhi - Varanasi.
Routes of operation
The nation's first semi-high speed train is currently running on two routes New Delhi- Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra and New Delhi - Varanasi.
The operation of the Vande Bharat Express from Khajuraho was also announced earlier this year by Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav.
The operation of the Vande Bharat Express from Khajuraho was also announced earlier this year by Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav.
These trains will start traversing through the whole country soon. The third Vande Bharat train in the nation will be introduced between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai with the new Vande Bharat Express.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
These trains will start traversing through the whole country soon. The third Vande Bharat train in the nation will be introduced between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai with the new Vande Bharat Express.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
What does the union budget say about Vande Bharat?
This year, ₹1,40,367.13 crore was allocated to the Railways ministry in the Union Budget. A sizeable amount of that budget is going to be allocated for new trains since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.
What does the union budget say about Vande Bharat?
This year, ₹1,40,367.13 crore was allocated to the Railways ministry in the Union Budget. A sizeable amount of that budget is going to be allocated for new trains since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.