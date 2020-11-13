PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat today

"The Prime Minister will dedicate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation on the 5th Ayurveda Day today. These are the Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur. Both the institutes are premier institutions of Ayurveda in the country. The former has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of the Parliament, and the latter that of an Institution Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission," as per an official statement.