PM Modi to inaugurate UP's Kushinagar International Airport on Wednesday

“The Kushinagar International Airport will not only put the pilgrimage site on International Aviation Map but also give boost to economic development of the region. It will have a multiplier effect on the hospitality industry by promoting hotel business, tourism agencies, restaurants etc. It will create employment for local people by opening the immense amount of opportunities in feeder transport services, local guide jobs etc. Local industry and products will get global recognition.It will promote cultural awareness and willalsohelp to preserve local culture and traditions," the ministry said.