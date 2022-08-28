PM Modi to inaugurate 'Veer Balak Memorial' in Gujarat's Kutch today2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 10:04 AM IST
Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of this memorial has been completed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the "Veer Balak Memorial" in Anjar town of Kutch district, Gujarat on Sunday . It will be a memorial dedicated to children who died during the 2001 earthquake.