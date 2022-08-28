Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the "Veer Balak Memorial" in Anjar town of Kutch district, Gujarat on Sunday . It will be a memorial dedicated to children who died during the 2001 earthquake.

On January 26, 2001,185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings when an earthquake of 6.9 Richter scale in Gujarat came, crushing down everything.

Everyone mourned this tragedy all over the world. Mr. Narendra Modi who was then the chief minister of Gujarat had announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now, this memorial is ready outside Anjar city and Prime Minister will inaugurate it.

It is said that the memorial is inspired by a memorial built in Sichuan province in China, over an earthquake in 2008 which had killed, 1,000 students and teachers at Beichuan Middle School.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of this memorial has been completed. 100 family members of the deceased have been invited to attend the inauguration.

It will also have a children's museum dedicated to deceased children which is under construction in five sections.

The first section presents pictures of the deceased and memories of the past. After that, in the destruction section, the memorials of the dead children and their replicas are presented showing the debris. After that, a special room has been made to experience the earthquake. Here the earthquake will be felt with a simulator and also on the video screen.

Apart from that, the process of earthquake occurrence, scientific reasons, and other necessary details have been included in the section. In the concluding gallery, visitors are asked questions about their earthquake experiences.

For giving tributes, the names of children have been put up in a memorial erected outside the Prakashpunj museum. Here the names of the innocent children and teachers who were victims are written on the wall along with their pictures. A powerful "Prakashpunj" has been built here to pay tribute to them, the light emanating from which will be visible throughout the city of Anjar.

The Veer Balak memorial will be part of several projects that Modi will inaugurate in Kutch including the Smriti Van in Bhuj — a memorial to the 12,932 people killed in the epicenter of the earthquake in the Kutch district.



