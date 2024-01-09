PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit - 5 essential things to know
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit with UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed as Chief Guest. Over 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries are participating in the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday. UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed will attend the event as Chief Guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts. This year's summit will also mark ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’.
- The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12 with the theme ‘Gateway to the Future’. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations involved in this year’s Summit.
- United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest for Wednesday's inaugural event. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and inked several MoUs after his arrival on Tuesday evening. The PM also held bilateral meetings with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi — both of whom will be attending the Summit.
- The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies)
