PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit - 5 essential things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday. UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed will attend the event as Chief Guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts. This year's summit will also mark ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details shared by the Gujarat government, there will be more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries participating in the trade show. 33 countries are participating as partners while around 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows. The venue will have 13 halls based on various themes – including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘Self-reliant India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event at 9.45 am on Wednesday in Gandhinagar. The trade show will be open to business visitors on January 10-11 and to the public on January 12-13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5 things to know about the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit It was first conceptualised in 2003 under (then) chief minister Narendra Modi. The first edition of the Summit was held during the Navratri festival with more than a 1000 delegates and dignitaries spanning 45 countries.

PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on the eve of the main summit. This is an exhibition spread across 2 lakh square metres in multiple halls at the Helipad Ground Exhibition Centre with participants from 20 countries.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12 with the theme ‘Gateway to the Future’. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations involved in this year’s Summit.

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest for Wednesday's inaugural event. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and inked several MoUs after his arrival on Tuesday evening. The PM also held bilateral meetings with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi — both of whom will be attending the Summit.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability. (With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!