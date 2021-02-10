PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today

"Marking 20 years in its journey of making 'sustainable development' a globally shared goal, the Summit series brings together governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. With its focus on bringing the voices of youth and women to the forefront, the Summit intends to carry forward these vital discussions from the Global South to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow.," said the official website of the World Sustainable Development Summit.