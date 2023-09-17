PM Modi to inaugurate Yashobhoomi in Delhi today. See pics1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world class India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), aka, Yashobhoomi, in Delhi on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, will inaugurate Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IIC), aka Yashobhoomi, at Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday. In addition to this, PM Modi will also inaugurate the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.
With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, ‘Yashobhoomi’ will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.