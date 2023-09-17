Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi to inaugurate Yashobhoomi in Delhi today. See pics

1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world class India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), aka, Yashobhoomi, in Delhi on Monday.

Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, will inaugurate Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IIC), aka Yashobhoomi, at Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday. In addition to this, PM Modi will also inaugurate the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

A day ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi shared the images of the new IIC centre on X, formerly Twitter.

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 17th September, I will inaugurate Phase-1 of Yashobhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Dwarka, Delhi. I am confident this will be a very sought after destination for conferences and meetings. It will draw delegates from all around the world," he said in the X post.

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, ‘Yashobhoomi’ will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
