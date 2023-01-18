PM Modi to initiate, innaugurate projects worth over 10,800 cr in Karnataka

This visit holds significance as the ruling BJP party is preparing for assembly polls in the state and has set a target of winning at least 150 out of the 224 seats up for election in May. The Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai, highlighted that the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal modernization project that PM Modi will be inaugurating is one of its kind in Asia, funded by both the central and state government and it is a milestone in irrigation. He added that PM's dedication of it will inspire the state to take up more such projects.