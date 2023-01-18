PM Modi to initiate, innaugurate projects worth over 10,800 cr in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi in the state of Karnataka. He plans to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹10,800 crore
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi in the state of Karnataka for the purpose of laying foundation stones and inaugurating development projects worth over ₹10,800 crore. This marks the Prime Minister's second visit to the state this month, as he recently visited Hubballi on January 12th to inaugurate the National Youth Festival and hold a massive roadshow.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi in the state of Karnataka for the purpose of laying foundation stones and inaugurating development projects worth over ₹10,800 crore. This marks the Prime Minister's second visit to the state this month, as he recently visited Hubballi on January 12th to inaugurate the National Youth Festival and hold a massive roadshow.
According to an official statement, PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water, and National Highway development in Kodekal, Yadgiri district at noon.
According to an official statement, PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water, and National Highway development in Kodekal, Yadgiri district at noon.
Later in the day, Modi will be in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later in the day, Modi will be in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This visit holds significance as the ruling BJP party is preparing for assembly polls in the state and has set a target of winning at least 150 out of the 224 seats up for election in May. The Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai, highlighted that the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal modernization project that PM Modi will be inaugurating is one of its kind in Asia, funded by both the central and state government and it is a milestone in irrigation. He added that PM's dedication of it will inspire the state to take up more such projects.
This visit holds significance as the ruling BJP party is preparing for assembly polls in the state and has set a target of winning at least 150 out of the 224 seats up for election in May. The Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai, highlighted that the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal modernization project that PM Modi will be inaugurating is one of its kind in Asia, funded by both the central and state government and it is a milestone in irrigation. He added that PM's dedication of it will inspire the state to take up more such projects.
Sharing details about the PM's visit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Narayanpur Left Bank Canal modernisation project that Modi will be inaugurating tomorrow is one of its kind in Asia, which is funded by both Centre and state government. It is a milestone in our irrigation. PM dedicating it will inspire us to take up more such projects."
Sharing details about the PM's visit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Narayanpur Left Bank Canal modernisation project that Modi will be inaugurating tomorrow is one of its kind in Asia, which is funded by both Centre and state government. It is a milestone in our irrigation. PM dedicating it will inspire us to take up more such projects."
Further, noting that it has been a demand for four to five decades now to give title deeds to Lambani or Banjara community living in their habitations known as 'Tandas' and declaring them as revenue villages, he said, "In a large-scale event attended by the PM, title deeds will be given to them to ensure that they don't become nomads and there is official documents for their houses. It is a programme to assure them of social security."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, noting that it has been a demand for four to five decades now to give title deeds to Lambani or Banjara community living in their habitations known as 'Tandas' and declaring them as revenue villages, he said, "In a large-scale event attended by the PM, title deeds will be given to them to ensure that they don't become nomads and there is official documents for their houses. It is a programme to assure them of social security."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At Kodekal in the Yadgiri district, Modi will lay the cornerstone for the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide all households with access to safe and sufficient drinking water through individual household tap connections. A 117 MLD water treatment plant will also be constructed under the scheme.
At Kodekal in the Yadgiri district, Modi will lay the cornerstone for the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide all households with access to safe and sufficient drinking water through individual household tap connections. A 117 MLD water treatment plant will also be constructed under the scheme.
The Yadgiri district project, which has an estimated cost of more than ₹2,050 crore, will provide potable water to around 2.3 lakh households across more than 700 rural settlements and three towns.
The PM will also launch the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernization Project during the programme (NLBC – ERM). The project can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The PM will also launch the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernization Project during the programme (NLBC – ERM). The project can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
More than three lakh farmers in 560 villages in the districts of Kalaburgi, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura will profit from it. The project will cost roughly ₹4,700 crore in total.
More than three lakh farmers in 560 villages in the districts of Kalaburgi, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura will profit from it. The project will cost roughly ₹4,700 crore in total.
The release stated that the Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the qualified beneficiaries of these newly-declared revenue villages at Malkhed village of Sedam taluka of Kalaburagi district, where approximately 1,475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as new revenue villages in five districts: Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar, and Vijayapura.
The release stated that the Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the qualified beneficiaries of these newly-declared revenue villages at Malkhed village of Sedam taluka of Kalaburagi district, where approximately 1,475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as new revenue villages in five districts: Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar, and Vijayapura.
More than 50,000 beneficiaries, many of whom are from marginalised and vulnerable communities and fall under the SC, ST, and OBC categories, have received title deeds. This is a step toward giving them official government recognition for their land and will enable them to access government services like drinking water, electricity, roads, etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
More than 50,000 beneficiaries, many of whom are from marginalised and vulnerable communities and fall under the SC, ST, and OBC categories, have received title deeds. This is a step toward giving them official government recognition for their land and will enable them to access government services like drinking water, electricity, roads, etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister will also formally dedicate a 71 kilometre portion of NH-150C at the event. The Surat-Chennai Expressway also includes this six-lane new construction project. More than ₹2,100 crore was spent on its construction.
The Prime Minister will also formally dedicate a 71 kilometre portion of NH-150C at the event. The Surat-Chennai Expressway also includes this six-lane new construction project. More than ₹2,100 crore was spent on its construction.
He will also formally lay the cornerstone for the 65.5 km segment of the NH-150C. Its construction will cost roughly ₹2,000 crore in total.
He will also formally lay the cornerstone for the 65.5 km segment of the NH-150C. Its construction will cost roughly ₹2,000 crore in total.
Six states—Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu—will be crossed by the Surat-Chennai Expressway. The current route will be cut in half, from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Six states—Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu—will be crossed by the Surat-Chennai Expressway. The current route will be cut in half, from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After completing his engagements in Karnataka, the Prime Minister will leave for Mumbai.
After completing his engagements in Karnataka, the Prime Minister will leave for Mumbai.