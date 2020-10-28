PM Modi to innagurate first seaplane service in Gujarat on 31 October

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first seaplane service in Gujarat to the people from October 31, ANI reports quoting sources in the Shiping Ministry Sources.

The Prime Minister will take the official inaugural flight on October 31. The first flight will take off from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in the Narmada district.

According to a release from the Defence wing, the seaplane, which will be operated by SpiceJet, is a Twin Otter 300 and registered in the name of Spicejet Technic.

The major difference between an airplane and the seaplane is between their methods and capacities of takeoff and landing.

An airplane's take-off and landing is from the land, while the seaplane can make take-off and land on any large water body - sea, river or lake.

The tourists arriving in Gujarat from every nook and corner of the nation and world will soon have the option to fly onboard a Seaplane from Ahmedabad to Kevadia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via