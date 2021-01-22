Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to interact during Covid 19 vaccination drive in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to interact during Covid 19 vaccination drive in Varanasi today

2 min read . 06:07 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. He said this interaction would give first-hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid 19 vaccines in his constituency Varanasi via video conference on Friday. The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said the interaction would take place at 1:15 pm where the participants will share their experiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid 19 vaccines in his constituency Varanasi via video conference on Friday. The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said the interaction would take place at 1:15 pm where the participants will share their experiences.

Urging people to watch the event, Modi said, this interaction would give first-hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to say: The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 pm tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing.

Adding: This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback. I would urge you all to watch tomorrow’s interaction.

Later, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have another meeting with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, PMO said.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 pm tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On January 16 when India rolled out a massive vaccination drive, of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered Covid 19 vaccine shots on the first day across the nation, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab.

In Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, the COVID-19 vaccination drive started at six centres. The first shot of the vaccine at the Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) centre was administered to a sanitary staff Rashid Khan.

Currently, total number of Covid 19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 5,97,823 with 195 fresh cases on Thursday. UP recorded six COVID-19-linked fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 8,597 in the state.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 7,717, officials said.

"In the last 24 hours, six deaths and 195 fresh cases were reported in the state and 345 people were discharged," Principal Secretary, Health Alok Kumar told reporters.

On January 16, the Prime Minister had launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

