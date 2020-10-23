PM Modi to interact with 45 CEOs of leading global Oil & Gas companies on Monday

Igor Sechin, Chairman & CEO, Rosneft, Russia, Bernard Looney, CEO, BP Ltd., Mr. Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman & CEO, Total S.A., France, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, RIL, Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency, France, Joseph Mc Monigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum, Saudi Arabia, and Yury Sentyurin Secretary-General, GECF will also share their inputs to the Hon’ble Prime Minister. CEOs & Experts of major oil & gas companies like Lyondell Basell, Tellurian, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, JERA, Emerson and X-Coal, Indian Oil & Gas Companies will also present their perspective.