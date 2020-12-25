As the government remains locked in a standoff with the protesting farmers , whose agitation against the Centre's new farm laws is now in its fourth week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet today with nine crore farmers from six states.

On 25 December, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, PM Modi will release the next installment of financial aid - ₹18,000 crore -under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) via video conferencing.

During the event, PM Modi will reportedly clarify the government's position on the farm laws. The meeting will include a conversation with select farmers from six states who "will share their experiences... on initiatives taken by the government for the(ir) welfare", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office has said.

"With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than ₹18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families," the statement added.

While one crore farmers will directly participate in today's event, over five crore of them will hear PM Modi’s speech, as per reports.

Today's interaction is a part of the government's efforts - spanning 100 press conferences and 700 meetings - for the farm sector to end the month-long protest against the newly-enacted farm laws by thousands of farmers.

Several ministers to be present in different parts of India

Several central ministers, MPs, MLAs, and BJP leaders will be present, in their constituencies or in other parts of the country, among the electorate to listen to PM Modi's interaction with the farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Union Home minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will listen to PM Modi's speech in the national capital.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will listen to PM Modi's interaction with farmers in Silchar in Assam, while Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will be present in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes at a time when thousands of farmers have been protesting for weeks at Delhi's borders against the three "controversial" farm laws and seeking that the legislation is repealed, a demand rejected by the Centre, which has described them as beneficial for farmers.

Around 30 deaths have been reported since the protests started, drawing fierce criticism from the Opposition over the government's handling of this crisis.

