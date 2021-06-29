PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ‘Digital India’ on July 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with beneficiaries of ‘Digital India’ on 1st July at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would be organising the programme on the occasion of ‘Digital India’ completing six years since its launch by the Prime Minister on 1st July, 2015.

Union Minister of Electronics and IT will also be present on the occasion.

Digital India is a flagship programme of the Government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

The initiative includes plans to connect rural areas with high-speed internet networks. It consists of three core components: the development of secure and stable digital infrastructure, delivering government services digitally, and universal digital literacy.

Yesterday, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated an additional ₹19,041 crore to provide broadband connectivity in all villages under the BharatNet project. Now the total outlay for this project has surged to ₹61,109 crore, the FM said.

Under the BharatNet project, the government initially targeted to cover all 2.52 lakh gram panchayats with high-speed broadband services.

The Prime Minister later announced expansion of the project to cover all villages as well.





