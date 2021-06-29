PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ‘Digital India’ on July 1

Union Minister of Electronics and IT will also be present on the occasion.
Digital India is a flagship programme of the Government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.
The initiative includes plans to connect rural areas with high-speed internet networks. It consists of three core components: the development of secure and stable digital infrastructure, delivering government services digitally, and universal digital literacy.
Yesterday, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated an additional ₹19,041 crore to provide broadband connectivity in all villages under the BharatNet project. Now the total outlay for this project has surged to ₹61,109 crore, the FM said.
Under the BharatNet project, the government initially targeted to cover all 2.52 lakh gram panchayats with high-speed broadband services.
The Prime Minister later announced expansion of the project to cover all villages as well.