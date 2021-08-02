OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on August 3 via video conferencing.

His office said in a statement that a public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme.

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said

Under the scheme, five kilograms per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout