PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat1 min read . 06:51 AM IST
PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on August 3 via video conferencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on August 3 via video conferencing.
His office said in a statement that a public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme.
His office said in a statement that a public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme.
PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said
PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said
Under the scheme, five kilograms per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, it said.
Under the scheme, five kilograms per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, it said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!