PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 06:51 AM IST

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on August 3 via video conferencing.

His office said in a statement that a public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme.

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said

Under the scheme, five kilograms per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, it said.

