Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs and experts of the global oil and gas sector tomorrow via video conferencing, his office said.

This is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The broad theme of the upcoming interaction is promotion of clean growth and sustainability. The interaction will focus on areas like encouraging exploration and production in hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas based economy, emissions reduction – through clean and energy efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation. CEOs and Experts from leading multinational corporations and top international organizations will be participating in this exchange of ideas.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion.

The objective behind the meeting is to deliver a global platform to understand best-practices, discuss reforms, and inform strategies for accelerating investments into the Indian Oil and Gas value chain.

The annual interaction has gradually become one of the most important gatherings of not only intellectual debate but also of executive action.

