Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and Union Territories via video conferencing on 16 and 17 June (Tuesday and Wednesday) amid the ongoing fifth phase of the lockdown, which will end on 30 June, according to media reports.

Modi likely to hold fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown.

As per the report, Modi will interact with chief ministers of 21 states/UTs on 16 June - Punjab, Assam, Kerala, U'khand, J'khand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Dama Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

He will hold discussions with the rest of the states of India, mainly Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha on 17 June.

This will be the sixth and seventh meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The prime minister had earlier interacted with Chief Ministers five times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing on 11 May.

The government of India had imposed a nationwide lockdown on 25 March in order to combat the novel coroanviurs spread.

Currently, the country is under the fifth phase of the lockdown which entails much more relaxations than the previous ones including rail, road and domestic air travel. However, the relaxations do not imply to the containment zones, which need to follow strict guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time.

Meanwhile, with over 10,000 fresh cases, India today recorded its highest ever rise in single-day coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country surpassed 2.97 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed the highest spike in daily Covid-19 count.

The death toll from the Covid-19 virus surged to 396 in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,498.

