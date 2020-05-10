PM Modi to interact with chief ministers tomorrow on coronavirus strategy

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states through video conferencing tomorrow. "PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM," PMO India tweeted today.

This will be the fifth meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The Prime Minister had earlier interacted with Chief Ministers four times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing.

IANS reported that the focus of the meeting will be on further increasing the economic activities and on tackling the pandemic in containment zones as the lockdown 3.0 is to end on May 17. According to the report, the government is planning to give more concessions in terms of what's allowed, but that there will likely be no changes in Covid-19 hotspots and containment zones.

The upcoming interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17.

The central government has decided to deploy Central teams to 10 states that have witnessed or are witnessing high case load and high spurt of Covid-19 cases. The teams will assist health departments of the respective states to facilitate management of COVID-19 outbreak. The teams are being sent to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In the meantime, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) to review their status of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 management.

Share Via