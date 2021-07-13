PM Modi to interact with CMs of north-eastern states over Covid situation today

PM Modi to interact with CMs of north-eastern states over Covid situation today1 min read . 06:32 AM IST
This comes after the North-eastern states witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases despite the decrease in the number of cases across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of the North-eastern states on Tuesday over the COVID-19 situation in these states.
According to the sources, PM Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at 11 am on July 13 through video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation.
Meanwhile, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.
